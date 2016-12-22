The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection to a Midtown stabbing.

The 23-year-old victim was walking near the southeast corner of Madison Avenue and East 46th Street at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday when a man approached him from behind and stabbed him in the head, police said. The suspect then fled.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

ABC7 identified the victim as Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup, Washington, who had proposed to his girlfriend on Saturday night during his visit to New York. The two are now back in Washington.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the Rockefeller Center subway station on 6th Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black sweatpants, a black Nike sweatshirt with white stripes and “Jordan” written on its sleeves and black sneakers.