One lane of 56th Street near Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan has reopened to crosstown traffic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

Since last month’s election, the area surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s high-rise residence and office has been the site of protests, media encampments and heightened security.

“The changes we are implementing will maintain that security, while allowing for more movement in the area and addressing concerns raised by surrounding businesses,” de Blasio said. “We will continue to examine and carefully confront the challenges presented by this unprecedented responsibility.”

The southern lane of 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues reopened on Wednesday. Additionally, the NYPD will move its mobile command post across the street to continue to deter any vehicular threats that may arise, authorities said.

The reopening was a joint effort between the mayor, NYPD, Secret Service and the city Department of Small Business Services. The SBS spoke to owners of small businesses near Trump Tower to discuss their concerns regarding the street closure.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer has also surveyed the scene.

“I've met with some of these business owners, and they've told me that since their street was dead-ended, deliveries have become nearly impossible and customers have stayed away, costing them anywhere from 30 to 70 percent of their business," she said.