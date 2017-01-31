The concept of “shoes” is more inspiration than goal at Walk of Art: Visionary Shoes.

The 60 pairs of shoes on display now through Feb. 13 at Parasol Projects Gallery (208 Bowery) aren’t exactly meant to be worn — they aim to “defy space, anatomy and gravity,” according to the organizers.

RELATED: Issac Mizrahi could’ve been Kanye West in a different world

Created by students and alumni of Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, the projects include 3D-printed shoes, a work by Kobi Levi who counts Lady Gaga among his clients, a pair of heels crystalized in Dead Sea salt, and more made from unusual materials including glass, metal, wood and even porcelain.

The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.