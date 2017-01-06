It's colddd outside. No better way to get through the winter than to stock your calendar with events—indoor. Here are three (inside) activities to warm your week.

Plan B (The Welcome to 2017 show) at KGB Bar

Make this your Plan A for Monday night: having a laugh for a good cause at this progressive night of comedy in the East Village. Hosted by Ariana Seigel (IFC, TruTV) stand-up acts include the likes of Winter Miller (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) and Andrea Martin (“Difficult People”). Entry is donation-based, with all proceeds benefiting the Abortion Care Network (ACN). Fun fact: actual Plan B will be raffled off. Monday, Jan. 9, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

January Lecture: Unsung Heroines of History at The Bedford

Continue the female empowerment vibes Tuesday at The Society for the Advancement of Social Studies’ free monthly lecture, which highlights under-the-radar historical women from little-known Renaissance artists to the perennially undervalued Virginia Woolf. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

“The Big Lebowski” at Brooklyn Bazaar

F—k it dude, it’s Wednesday night; why not attend a free screening of the Coen Brothers stoner classic? View the film in the Bazaar’s Main Ballroom while enjoying drinks and bites from the venue’s bar and on-site restaurant, The Brooklyn Star. Wed., Jan. 11, 8:00 p.m.