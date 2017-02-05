The DNA of a man taken into custody Saturday for suspected involvement in the rape and murder of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano matches what investigators found under her fingernails, police said.

On Saturday, police arrested Chanel Lewis, 20, outside his home in Brooklyn.

Lewis had voluntarily submitted to a DNA test during police questioning on Thursday, leading investigators to link him to evidence taken from the victim and from the back of her cellphone found after the Aug. 2 assault.

RELATED: Police release sketch of person of interest in Karina Vetrano murder

Vetrano, 30, had gone missing from her Howard Beach home after going for a jog. When she didn't return home, her father went looking for her and discovered her body face down in the weeds of Spring Creek Park.

An autopsy confirmed that she was strangled and sexually assaulted, and had put up a vigorous fight.

Officials said they have "a solid case" against Lewis, including “detailed incriminating statements and admissions,” he made during interrogations, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

For months following her death, Vetrano’s parents Phil and Cathy Vetrano pleaded for tips and offered rising amounts of reward money for any information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: Phil Vetrano wants to use $280,000 in reward money for private investigator

“I’m literally shaking right now,” a close friend of Vetrano’s told the New York Daily News. “I want to see his face. I want to see if I know him.”

Police were tipped off to Lewis from an anonymous 911 call reporting his suspicious behavior.

Lewis, unemployed, is expected to be arraigned on charges of murder and sexual assault.

"This is a great day for the community and the detectives that worked day in and day out, and of course it will hopefully bring some closure to the Vetrano family," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said at a news conference at the 106th Precinct on Sunday.