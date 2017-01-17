The NYPD has released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts at several New York Sports Clubs in Manhattan.
Between Sept. 23 and Jan. 5, the suspect stole items from members’ lockers that include money and credit cards, clothing, Apple iPads and Macbooks, iPhone 5s, a Dell laptop, Bluetooth headphones and more.
Many of the lockers were locked, the police report said, and there was one instance in which the suspect cut a lock to gain entrance into a locker.
The suspect targeted several NYSC locations more than once, including 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 225 Varick St., 128 8th Ave., 230 W. 41st St. and 34 W. 14th St. He also struck the NYSC at 113 E. 23rd St., 1372 Broadway and 200 Park Ave. one time each.
Metro reached out to the NYSC for comment, but has not heard back at press time.
5 tips to protect your stuff at the gym
Here are some suggestions to help ensure your belongings will still belong to you when you’re done working out at the gym.
1. Travel light. Try not to bring a lot of valuables like a phone, laptop or wallet with you when you’re working out. Leave them at the office or at home.
2. Keep your cash close. Take your wallet with you while you're working out, especially if you have IDs and other important and private information.
3. Lock it up. It sounds like a no-brainer, but never leave your things in an unlocked locker or cubby. Invest in a good quality lock that would be hard to break, and keep it in your gym bag.
4. Be tricky.
There are tons of products on the market that look like ordinary household items you’d take to the gym, like shaving cream or even a Dasani water bottle
, that have false bottoms or hidden compartments to hide valuables right out in the open.
5. Be social. Pick a locker in a high-traffic area, not one that’s isolated. The more people milling about the harder it will be for thieves to strike.