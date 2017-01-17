The NYPD has released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts at several New York Sports Clubs in Manhattan.

Between Sept. 23 and Jan. 5, the suspect stole items from members’ lockers that include money and credit cards, clothing, Apple iPads and Macbooks, iPhone 5s, a Dell laptop, Bluetooth headphones and more.

Many of the lockers were locked, the police report said, and there was one instance in which the suspect cut a lock to gain entrance into a locker.

The suspect targeted several NYSC locations more than once, including 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 225 Varick St., 128 8th Ave., 230 W. 41st St. and 34 W. 14th St. He also struck the NYSC at 113 E. 23rd St., 1372 Broadway and 200 Park Ave. one time each.

Metro reached out to the NYSC for comment, but has not heard back at press time.