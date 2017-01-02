ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 02, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 4:38 pm

Queens shooting is first homicide of 2017: police

An attempted robbery turned into a deadly fight.

Ricky Kalisaran, 31, was killed Jan. 2, 2017.

Ricky Kalisaran, 31, was killed Jan. 2, 2017.

Ricky Kalisaran/Facebook

Photo:

New York City's first known homicide of 2017 took the life of a 31-year-old man who was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery in Queens.

Ricky Kalisaran was fatally shot in the chest and his brother Sunny Kalisaran, 24, was hospitalized after trying to disarm a robber on 124th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill at around 3:25 a.m., police said.

Friends told news reporters that the younger brother was unaware his sibling had died when he was taken to Jamaica Hospital for gunshot wounds to his back.

The brothers were walking from The Underground Lounge to their gray Infiniti after 3 a.m. when the gunman demanded their valuables.

According to police, the brothers refused to hand anything over and instead struggled for the gun.

An accomplice in a dark sedan pulled up and drove off with the gunman, police said. A few blocks away, the getaway car crashed into another car and then sped away on the Belt Parkway, reported the New York Daily News. No other injuries were reported.

A co-worker told the Daily News that he believes Sunny Kalisaran was the target because of his flashy gold chain — and that others had tried to rob him of it previously.

Queens shooting is first homicide of 2017: police

“He's told me he used to go to different clubs, people (tried) to rob him for his chain, his jewelry,” said the co-worker, identified as Martin, 36.

Residents said they have witnessed many fights, crimes and disturbances coming from The Underground Lounge over the years.

“We've been waking up to many fights before,” said Jennifer, 30, to the Daily News.

“I've lived here since I was 3, and I'm 30. Every day you hear someone from this neighborhood is passing away, and it's so sad, it really is.”

More about AMANDA MIKELBERG

New York City fast food workers strike for better pay in July, 2013.

Minimum wage increases to $11 in New York City

New York minimum wage workers' first paychecks of 2017 will be slightly bigger. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law in April incremental increases that will grow to $15 an hour statewide by 2021. The first statewide increases took effect on New Year’s Eve. In New York City, workers at businesses with at least 11 employees will be paid no less than $11, up from $10.50. Wages will be raised $2 every year until 2018. For the city’s fast-food workers the raise was greater — $12 an hour. For...
New York City's Sandy repair completions jump to 60 percent in two monthsNew York City unveils 'Snow Fighting' action plan for plowing and salting in 2017Celebrities, whole world, react to George Michael's death on Christmas Day [2 Photos]
Odell Beckham Jr. has been better about taking the bait from opposing players and fans of late.

Kristian Dyer: Odell Beckham, Giants ready to make noise in playoffs

In a game he he was baited, where the other team was trying to push his buttons, it was instead a restrained, suddenly-mature Odell Beckham Jr. who showed that he is ready for the playoffs. Beckham finally acting like a man that has this New York Giants team pointed in the right direction, this after a tough 19-10 win at the Washington Redskins. The story of Beckham and his emotions is well-known, of course. This is a player who undoubtedly is known around the league for his lack of restraint....
Michael Floyd should be a major factor for the Patriots in the playoffs.

Eric Wilbur's 3 things we learned: On Tom Brady, Michael Floyd and the AFC playoffs

Three things we learned about the Patriots this week.   1. Tom Brady should be NFL MVP Atlanta's Matt Ryan and Dallas' Dak Prescott have legitimate cases to be heard as well, but with his three-touchdown performance in the the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale on Sunday, Brady pushed his candidacy to another level. Despite missing the first four games of the season (remember that?), Brady finished 2016 with 28 touchdown passes and only two interceptions,...
Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

There is momentum now for the New York Giants, a 19-10 win at the Washington Redskins now gives them three wins in the final four games of the regular season as they head into the playoffs. The Giants, now 11-5, have to feel good about the play of their defense in the win over an NFC East rival while getting the bad taste of their mouth from an embarrassing Week 16 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants took the lead via a Robbie Gould 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and then...
The Jets took down the Bills in both teams' season finales.

Tony Williams' 3 things we learned: Jets go out on a high note

The banged-up Jets played out the string with a 30-10 win over a Buffalo Bills (7-9) team that was enduring a similar fate. It wasn’t necessarily an artistic sendoff, but Gang Green showed enough flashes to give its tortured faithful a proper ending to an arduous and injury-plagued season. There were many notable players inactive – and among the more distinguished names in street clothes were defensive tackle Steve McLendon, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and cornerback Nick Marshall. The...
Nick Saban and Alabama will be shooting for yet another National Championship.

When is 2017 Alabama - Clemson game? (Date, day for college football title)

The 2016-17 college football national championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff for the national title game rematch between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is slated for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast across the ESPN platform.  Clemson got to college football's title game by slamming Ohio State, 31-0, on New Year's Eve in the national semi-final. Alabama earned their slot by dumping Washington, 24-7. Alabama beat Clemson, 45-40, in a...
Tom Brady and the Patriots will be shooting for their fifth Super Bowl win in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Updated: 2017 NFL Playoffs Schedule (football wild card, start time)

A look at the full schedule for the 2016-17 NFL Playoffs. The pro football playoffs start the weekend of Jan. 7 and climax with Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. Saturday, Jan. 7 Raiders at Texans (4:35 p.m., ESPN) Lions at Seahawks (8:15 p.m., NBC) Sunday, Jan. 8 Dolphins at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS) Giants at Packers (4:40 p.m., FOX) Saturday, Jan. 14  Falcons host (4:35 p.m., FOX) Patriots host (8:15 p.m., CBS) Sunday, Jan. 15 Chiefs host (1 p.m., NBC) Cowboys host (4:40 p.m., FOX) Sunday, Jan....
Jaroslav Halak leaves the ice during the Islanders game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Islanders starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers

And then there were two? The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon. The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots. Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history. It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games....
Todd Bowles and the Jets will look to finish their dismal season on a high note Sunday.

Tony Williams' 3 things to watch for: Jets take on Bills in season finale

Sunday marks the merciful finale of a Jets’ season that will go down in the annals as one of the worst in franchise history.   It would’ve been almost fitting, though, had old friend Rex Ryan been allowed to coach out the string and go against his former team one last time in a battle of coaches on the hot seat. But Ryan was axed by Sunday’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills (7-8), so this tilt will only feature one head coach whose job status is tenuous. Gang Green’s lead man, Todd Bowles, is...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Ricky Kalisaran, 31, was killed Jan. 2, 2017.

Queens shooting is first homicide of 2017: police

Today 4:38 pm New York City's first known homicide of 2017 took the life of a 31-year-old man who was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery in Queens. Ricky Kalisaran was fatally shot in the chest and his brother Sunny Kalisaran, 24, was hospitalized after trying to disarm a robber on 124th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill at around 3:25 a.m., police said. Friends told news reporters that the younger brother was unaware his sibling had died when he was taken to Jamaica Hospital for...

Philadelphia

Wayne Simmonds continues to attack the net for the high-powered Flyers.

Flyers among NHL's top offenses, worst defenses

Today 3:38 pm One thing seems to be certain if you're heading to any Flyers game this season: There will be a lot of goals scored.  If you add together the Flyers goals scored per game (2.87, the seventh best in hockey) and their goals allowed per game (2.97, the fifth most) you have the second highest total in the NHL, second by a tenth of a goal to the lowly Islanders in these categories combined. The team has scored 112 goals in 39 games, the fourth most in the NHL and boasts scorers in the top 10 in both...

Boston

Packages of street heroin.

More than $1M of 'China White' found on taxi passenger

Today 4:24 pm Police found slightly more than 33 pounds of "China White" while searching a taxi passenger for gun Monday in Methuen. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.2 million. Police were called to Glen Avenue that morning when a witness called 911 to report a man with gun, WCVB reported. The caller reportedly gave a detailed description of a man and what he was wearing. The officers located, later identified as Robinson Rojas-Rosario, 32, of New York City, according to the Boston Herald....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News