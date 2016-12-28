The presents are opened, you’ve watched every Christmas movie on-demand and your relatives have finally gone home — there’s only one thing left to put an end to the holidays.

It’s time to take down the Christmas tree. Though you may be sad to see it go, that fresh green friend can’t last forever in your home. But it can be recycled at the city’s annual MulchFest.

The Parks Department, Department of Sanitation and GreeNYC are inviting New Yorkers to recycle their Christmas trees into wood chips, which will be used to nourish trees and plants on streets and gardens citywide. Participants can also take home their own bag of mulch.

Trees can be brought to a chipping location on Jan. 7 and 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They can also be brought to a drop-off site from Saturday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 8, where they can be left to be recycled later.

All trees must be free of decorations. For chipping and drop-off locations, click here.

The city’s Department of Sanitation will also be conducting special curbside collections for mulching and recycling of Christmas trees from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 14.

More than 30,000 trees were recycled last year, a number which the city hopes to increase this year.