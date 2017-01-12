Water has been doused on the rumors that New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch is heading to Europe with the club releasing a statement via social media on Thursday morning denying any such move.

Metro reported earlier today that contrary to reports from several national outlets, Marsch is in fact not taking a job with Red Bull Salzburg. Sources told Metro that Marsch was flying from Europe where he made meetings with Red Bull’s global soccer division to Los Angeles to join his coaching staff ahead of this week’s MLS SuperDraft.

Now on Thursday, three hours after Metro’s story ran, the club tweeted about the news (see above).

Metro did not report on the rumors from Wednesday that emerged from Los Angeles, site of this year’s SuperDraft, citing that Marsch was heading to Europe to coach one of the teams owned by Red Bull. Marsch, the 2015 MLS Coach of the Year, guided New York to the Supporters Shield that same year as well as twice winning the Eastern Conference in his two seasons with the club.

He is considered a top young American coach and a possible name for the national team at some point.