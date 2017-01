A partial road collapse happened on the Upper East Side Monday morning.

The collapse occured on East 65th Street between 3rd and Lexington avenues, police said. All lanes are closed until further notice.

Police tweeted that the collapse was caused by "steam pipe problems," but a city council member told NBC4 the issue was related to a broken water main.

FDNY, Con Edison and the Office of Emergency Management are on the scene. Gas and electric service reportedly were not immediately affected.