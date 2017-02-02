A (pricey) piece of pop culture memorabilia is reportedly up for grabs. The Hamptons mansion featured in Seinfeld’s unforgettable “ugly baby” episode—also known as “The Hamptons!”—has just hit the market for $8.75 million. While the estate situated at 45 Whalers Lane in Amagansett has a lot to tout—including 4,000 square feet of space and sweeping oceanfront views—what really makes the house special is that it is, in fact, where the term “shrinkage” was introduced into modern day vernacular.

If you don’t remember the episode, this clip should refresh your memory: