ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, February 02, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 2:57 pm

'Seinfeld' shrinkage house hits Hamptons market for $8.75M

"I was in the pool!"

'Seinfeld' shrinkage house hits Hamptons market for $8.75M

Image via 6sqft

Photo:

6sqft

A (pricey) piece of pop culture memorabilia is reportedly up for grabs. The Hamptons mansion featured in Seinfeld’s unforgettable “ugly baby” episode—also known as “The Hamptons!”—has just hit the market for $8.75 million. While the estate situated at 45 Whalers Lane in Amagansett has a lot to tout—including 4,000 square feet of space and sweeping oceanfront views—what really makes the house special is that it is, in fact, where the term “shrinkage” was introduced into modern day vernacular.

If you don’t remember the episode, this clip should refresh your memory:

 Read more at 6sqft...

More about Real Estate

12 unique wallpaper ideas for every budget

12 unique wallpaper ideas for every budget

If comparing paint samples makes you blue in the face (yes, there are indeed over fifty shades of grey), why not opt for wallpaper instead? It’s fun, it’s an instant conversation-starter, and we promise it’ll look the same in every light. Grandma’s favorite decorating staple is undergoing a fresh, modern renaissance–and thanks to some innovative artists designing with the renter in mind, it’s easier than ever to install. From peel-and-stick options to those you can roll on with a brush, we’ve...
Boston named coziest city of them allInside Look: New luxury in Old City [1 Photos]Inside Look: 3 NYC apartments with washer and dryer in unit [1 Photos]
You can't look anywhere in and around Boston without seeing something Patriots-related.

Traffic billboard on I-93 in Boston quotes Bill Belichick: 'Do your job!'

It’s hard to look to the right or look to the left in Boston right now without seeing something Patriots related. There are billboards that have countdowns to the Super Bowl LI kickoff and the Flying Elvis logo is plastered on just about every building in town. In addition, there are digital traffic signs above major highways in and around Boston that have a familiar saying: “Do your job!” The message follows up with “Use your seat belt.” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick created the simple,...
These photos of pregnant Beyoncé will restore your faith in humanity9Photos

These photos of pregnant Beyoncé will restore your faith in humanity

Wednesday was a rough day politics-wise, but Beyoncé effortlessly upstaged Trump with her announcement that she was pregnant with twins. It was a gift that we all needed. RELATED: Beyonce, Jay Z expecting TWINS Have a look at these images of Bey-with-bump and feel good about womanhood, diversity and the future — because surely this boy and girl, or these two boys or two girls, will grow up to be our saviors, right?  
The Space Between Us

'The Space Between Us' is a nice but dumb sci-fi movie

‘The Space Between Us’ Director: Peter Chelsom Stars: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson Rating: PG-13 2 (out of 5) Globes Sweet, earnest and kind of lame, “The Space Between Us” is a sci-fi/road movie/coming of age saga/love story that’s also sometimes a fish-out-of-water comedy. It tries so hard, melding so many genres, offering a rare (mostly) positive look at the near-future in the age of “Black Mirror,” that you want to hug it and not tell it what you really think. You can say it’s not even...
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, foresees long North American winter

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, foresees long North American winter

By Laila Kearney (Reuters) - Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog that can supposedly forecast when the North American winter will end, dashed hopes for an early spring on Thursday when he emerged from his tree stump and saw his squirmy shadow. Each year on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, thousands of revelers gather in the town of Punxsutawney, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, to witness a groundhog that has been designated as "Phil" make his prediction. As legend has it, if the...
Former Red Bulls star Lloyd Sam will likely re-up with D.C. United.

Lloyd Sam in talks with D.C. United for contract extension

After a shocking midseason trade that sent him from the New York Red Bulls to D.C. United, it appears that midfielder Lloyd Sam’s stay in the nation’s capital will be extended a bit longer. And, judging from his form on the field, rightfully so. Sam and United are in talks for a contract extension, sources tell Metro with a deal expected to be finalized soon. With United, Sam tallied three goals and six assists in just 13 matches, a perfect fit in head coach Ben Olsen’s midfield. The...
Expect big numbers from Tom Brady yet again on Sunday.

Danny Picard: The Patriots will win, and Tom Brady will shred the Falcons 'D'

I’m going to warn you. This is a prediction piece. So if you don’t like predictions, stop reading. Especially if you’re looking for somebody to give the Atlanta Falcons a chance to upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Yes, I said “upset.” If the Falcons are hoisting that Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done on Sunday in Houston, it will be an unexpected turn of events. The Patriots have been a three-point favorite in this game from the start. But forget about the spread. You...
India.Arie will perform at Berklee's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Feb. 3.

Six ways to celebrate Black History Month in Boston

Black History Month highlights the roles and stories of African-Americans in this country’s history. It’s a rumination on the cultures of two continents, Africa and North America, but the inclusive and respectful event is meant to be one of learning and celebration by all people. Here are a selection of events to do both throughout the month of February. Berklee School of Music hosts the fourth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Feb. 3, featuring a performance from the gorgeous...
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday, but first he wants to know who stole the nickels out of his dang locker.

NFL bad lip reading YouTube video - football just as good as Inauguration sync

Bad lip readings are, in fact, good. So good that they'll never die.  The first NFL bad lip reading of note, came in 2013 when Adrian Peterson lip synched the famous words, "An orange peanut? For me?!" That year's lip reading was so popular that "orange peanut" went viral and Peterson himself actually ended up autographing an orange peanut. The bad lip reading franchise got another jolt to start 2017 when Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration got the treatment. The video got over 27 million...

Most Commented

Brazil's Temer lifts Moreira Franco to ministerial post
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" seems a likely candidate for the film fest.

Brooklyn's anti-Nazi film festival Fash Bash Bash will do more to make America great again than Trump

Today 3:21 pm A Brooklyn film festival is here to remind us of our rich cultural heritage of Nazi-punching this weekend. Lest we forget it wasn’t civil discourse or political collaboration that defeated Hitler’s ideology of hate and genocide — we Nazi-punched our way through a skirmish called World War II. Punching Nazis was then, and remains now, the civic duty of anyone who believes in freedom and equality for everyone, not just those who are white and Christian. Enter Fash Bash Bash: A Night of...

Philadelphia

New head coach Geoff Collins is starting from scratch, recruiting in the Northeast for the Owls.

Temple lacking star power with 2017 recruiting class, staff is optimistic

Today 2:50 pm Temple is used to being an underdog program for football. New Owls head coach Geoff Collins found out firsthand what it’s like to try and recruit in the Northeast against other large programs such as Penn State, Pitt and Rutgers that are so close in proximity. Rankingwise, the Owls didn’t fare so well. According to popular recruiting websites Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, the team finished dead last in the American Athletic Conference in recruiting coming in 12th. They ranked 113th nationally,...

Boston

Take your pick, Matt Ryan or Tom Brady?

Super Bowl preview: Lay the points with the Patriots

Today 3:10 pm New England Patriots (-3) v. Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 58.5) High-octane offenses collide in Houston for Super Bowl LI, as Tom Brady and the Patriots square off with Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Brady is in search of his fifth Super Bowl ring, while Ryan seeks his first ring and the first NFL Championship for the city of Atlanta. The Patriots bring a fairly sturdy defense with them to Houston; they allowed just 15.7 PPG during the regular season (no team allowed fewer), and a total of 33 points in...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News