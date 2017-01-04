The NFL regular season is finally over but it seems that the New York Giants wide receiver corps forgot that they had made the playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz treated rookie wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr. to a night in Miami this past weekend to party with the likes of Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Trey Songz, and Fabolous.You don’t have to tell me what they were up to in the party capital of the East Coast.The pictures probably don’t do it justice, and for sure, playoff football was the last thing on their minds.

Speaking of playoffs, we have some rousing matchups this Saturday and Sunday during the wild card round.On Saturday, Seattle will take on Detroit and Oakland plays Houston, while on Sunday it is Miami squaring off against Pittsburgh and Green Bay playing the Giants.But for the majority of the NFL, the partying has begun.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones got the offseason started with a bang after he was arrested at a Cincinnati hotel for banging on random hotel doors and then getting into it with security, and the police, as well as spitting on a nurse who was examining him after his arrest.From what history tells me Pacman was definitely out partying before the incident.

Let’s take a look here at some of the more notable professional athletes known for their party animal behavior.

New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski is the epitome of a high school jock. Gronk is obnoxious, has got lots of muscles, lots of hair gel, lots of corny dance moves, and not a lot of brains.Looks like the recipe for success if you’re looking to build the ultimate party animal. Losing, injuries, and Bill Belichick has not stopped Gronk from partying, and I doubt that is going to end anytime soon.

Professional golfer John Daly is another name that rings a bell when we think of athletes who can party. Daly was the real-life Happy Gilmore.Nicknamed “Wild Thing,” Daly took the PGA Tour by storm in the 90s and was not shy about letting the public know about his habits off the course.The list of party-related incidents over Daly’s career is a long one as former golfer David Feherty once said, “John Daly holds the record for most prostitutes in a hotel room.”

This next athlete will be remembered forever for his unique personality, fashion sense, and sexuality.Dennis Rodman definitely had some loose screws upstairs and it was inevitable that the world would find out he had a problem with alcohol.In February 2014 on a trip to North Korea, Rodman reportedly was drunk during his entire stay, and on the final day of the stay he vomited, urinated and emptied his bowels in the hallway of a hotel.After returning home, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un said of Rodman that, “No one in a right mind would be a friend with Rodman”.Dennis, you take the cake on this one.

Hopefully by Sunday the Giants wideouts are fully recovered from their rendezvous, but to put everything into perspective, let's be happy that this is the only reported incident of partying too hard.