New York City students may be reveling in their first snow day since 2015, but if you’re not so lucky, here’s what your commute to the office looks like this morning.

After being suspended overnight to store trains underground, express trains are running during the morning rush, but they may be suspended later on as the snow continues to fall, MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz told NY1.

Due to a switch problem at 96th Street on the Upper West Side, there are delays in both directions on the 1/2/3 lines. Some 1 trains are terminating at 137th Street-City College, while some 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Nevins Street to 149th Street-Grand Concourse.

There is no J service between Crescent Street and Jamaica Center-Parson Archer in both directions because of a switch problem at 121st Street in Queens.

Due to the weather, there are no express 6 trains running in the Bronx.

There are delays and cancellations on the Long Island Rail Road at the Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma stations.

MTA buses are running on shorter schedules due to the weather, so expect delays across the board.

New Jersey Transit trains are running with 15-minute delays system-wide.

As for the bridges and tunnels into and out of the city, drivers are asked to reduce their speeds due to road conditions. Luckily, with schools being closed — and the those drivers lucky enough to be off or working from home — there is not the usual level of congestion during the morning rush.

Allow for extra time due to slippery sidewalks, roads and outdoor subway and train platforms, and be sure to check mta.info for the most up-to-date information before heading out, or home.

