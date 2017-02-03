Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic.

Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team.

“He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro.

But what appears to be happening right now is that Abang, a 20-year old forward who already has six appearances with Cameroon’s national team, might just be ready to latch on with another European side. The source said that Abang is “generating interest from several European clubs." A potential move back to MLS and the Red Bulls does not appear to be in the near term future.