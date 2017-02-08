Expansion side Minnesota United FC are close to finalizing a deal with a once-capped Danish international, adding an intriguing piece to their attack. At the same time, it looks like they will miss out on another prominent signing.

A league source tells Metro that Bashkim Kadrii, a 25-year old wide player currently with FC Copenhagen, has completed a move to the expansion team. The deal is a loan with a club option for Minnesota to make the move permanent, according to the source. But Muhamed Keita, a player they really wanted, looks to be signing with another club.

A regular with Copenhagen, Kadrii also has spent significant time with Denmark’s youth national teams while featuring prominently for their U-19 national team.

As for Keita, the Norwegian youth international with Gambian roots, he will not sign with Minnesota. Per the league source, Keita was offered a massive contract from FC Qarabağ in Azerbaijan and turned down Minnesota’s overtures.