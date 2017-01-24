Rutgers is set to add a very big piece to their recruiting class as one of the top remaining defensive ends in the nation is ready to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Metro New York has learned that defensive end Tijaun Mason will commit to Rutgers Tuesday night, a source close to the program tells the paper. The No. 31 player in Tennessee according to Rivals.com, the three-star defensive lineman also had offers from Purdue and North Carolina State and had Toledo as a finalist alongside Rutgers.

He took an official visit to Rutgers this past weekend which re-affirmed his decision to commit to Rutgerst. His announcement is expected to be made official via social media.

This past summer, Mason had originally committed to Big Ten rival Purdue before eventually reopening his college search.

Mason checks in at a long 6-foot-6-inches and 220 pounds. A senior at Trezevant High school in Memphis, Tennessee, he is a two-time All-State selection.

Click here for Mason's high school highlights.