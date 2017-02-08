Cases of sexually transmitted diseases are at a 30-year high in New York City, yet funding for treatment and prevention has dropped, according to a report released Wednesday morning.

The rise in STDs in New York City is fairly consistent with the trend across the nation, as the incidence of infection are currently at an all-time high in the US. But in the city, the rate of unreported cases was consistently higher than the national average for the past decade, according to the report, issued by the city Independent Budget Office.

“STD rates are rising and many of the country’s systems for preventing STDs have eroded,” said Jonathan Mermin, the director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control attirbutes some of the increase to budget cuts in state and local programs that provide prevention, testing and treatment.

Looking at 2015 figures from the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, there were 1,521 cases of syphilis — up 16 percent from 2014. There were 16,913 of cases of gonorrhea, an increase of 21 percent in one year.

There were 62,965 cases of chlamydia in 2015 — which was up 6 percent from the previous year.

There are serious consequences for not treating those infections, including infertility and neurological complications. Physicians are particularly concerned about the steep rise in syphilis, which if passed in utero can cause stillbirths and infant deaths.

Although funding for the city Bureau of Sexually Transmitted Disease Control had peaked at $15.8 million in 2007, spending toward control actually dropped 20 percent between 2006 and 2016, IBO points out.

The particularly sharp spike in New York's STDs seemed to have prompted an influx of funding, yet the majority of that funding went toward AIDS programs, not toward the more common infections spreading most rapidly.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council bumped up funding by $10 million for 2017 to a toal of $25.5 million for STD programs. But more than 90 percent of that went to the "End the AIDS Epidemic" program.