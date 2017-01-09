The NYPD has released photographs of three young men who allegedly attacked and robbed several people over the last month in Coney Island, including an 82-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man.

All of the Brooklyn robberies happened within a few blocks of each other.

Two of the five attacks took place on Dec. 29, police said. At about 11:30 a.m., the 82-year-old was allegedly approached from behind, then pushed to the ground at Mermaid Avenue and West 35th Street. The assailants grabbed the woman's pocketbook, which had $350 in cash, and ran off.

Less than an hour later, a 62-year-old woman said three men kicked her in the back outside her apartment building on West 33rd Street. She fell to the ground and hit her head, police said. The three ran off without taking any money.

Two days before that, a 78-year-old man was in the hallway of an apartment on West 30th Street, when three men approached and tried to hit him, police said. The group stole $160 cash, a bank card and other items before running off at around 3:30 p.m.

The other two incidents happened on Dec. 19 outside an apartment at West 33rd Street, when a 68-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed of $120; and on Nov. 30, when a 61-year-old woman was robbed of her purse.

Anyone with information about any of the recent attacks should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477, or for Spanish 888-577-4782. Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting to 274637, then entering TIP57. All calls are confidential.