Starting Monday, New York City subway riders received an early gift: cell service and Wi-Fi coverage at all underground stations. The MTA's highly-touted cellphone launch is one year ahead of schedule, while its Wi-Fi installation was completed two years early.

But serious delays for this morning's commute overshadowed that sizable achievement, prompting many to turn to Twitter — without dipping into their data plans — to voice their complaints.

Some questioned Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the MTA's priorities in installing the Wi-Fi service, while train service remains "lousy."