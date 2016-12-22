A man with ties to the Hells Angels has been charged with assault after shooting a man outside the motorcycle club’s New York headquarters earlier this month, police said.

Anthony Iovenitti, 52, who was identified from surveillance footage, was arrested Tuesday. He appeared in court Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting of David Martinez, 25, during a scuffle over a parking cone outside the 77 E. Third St. clubhouse.

That day, Martinez had just moved one of several traffic cones positioned outside the club, so the car he was traveling in could go around a cab that was blocking the street. The club allegedly uses the cones to save parking spaces for its members, which violates city laws.

Iovenitti walked out of the clubhouse to confront Martinez and eventually punched him, authorities said. When Martinez pushed him to the ground, Iovenitti took out a gun and shot Martinez in the abdomen. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is still recovering with a bullet lodged in his spine, the Manhattan district attorney's office said.

Iovenitti, who posted bail, was originally described as being a prospective member of the Hells Angels, but assistant prosecutor Ryan Hayward said he is a security guard for the club.