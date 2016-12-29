A man accused of stabbing a tourist in the back of the head in Midtown earlier this month has been arrested, the NYPD said.

Steven Tlapanco, 20, of Harlem, turned himself in Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, Connor Rasmussen, 23, of Puyallup, Washington, was walking near Madison Avenue and East 46th Street when a man approached from behind and stabbed him in the head.

Rasmussen, who had proposed to his girlfriend earlier in the night, said the suspect didn’t say anything prior to the attack. Rasmussen needed eight stitches for his injuries, and returned to Washington soon after the incident.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD after the attack showed the male suspect, now identified as Tlapanco, entering a Rockefeller Center subway station on Sixth Avenue.