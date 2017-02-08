If you’re in the market for a luxury home, it’s probably not an easy task to sift through the many posh addresses found in New York City.

Lucky for you, real estate data provider PropertyShark just released its list of the city’s 10 best-selling residential buildings in 2016, and the majority are luxury digs.

With 145 units sold, The Greenwich Lane complex in the West Village, which consists of five condo buildings and five townhouses, took the top spot.

With a median sales price of $6.2 million and amenities that include a lush central (and private) garden, screening room, children’s playroom and a fitness level that features a golf simulator and 25-meter pool, residents get what they pay for and much more.

Coming in second, “almost overnight,” PropertyShark said, was the only non-previously listed Oosten, a 261-unit condo on the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, waterfront that sold 100 apartments with a median sales price of $1.3 million in three months.

The highest median sales price — $18 million — belongs to the tallest residential tower in the world and the city's second-tallest building, 432 Park Ave., which ranked fifth on the list.

Here’s the complete list:

1. The Greenwich Lane, Manhattan

Units sold: 145

Median sales price: $6.2 million

2. Oosten, Brooklyn

Units sold: 100

Median sales price: $1.3 million

3. Navy Green, Brooklyn

Units sold: 92

Median sales price: $423,256

4. 56 Leonard, Manhattan

Units sold: 83

Median sales price: $4.6 million

5. 432 Park Ave., Manhattan

Units sold: 81

Median sales price: $18.4 million

6. Fifty Third and Eighth, Manhattan

Units sold: 76

Median sales price: $1.6 million

7. 135 W. 52nd St., Manhattan

Units sold: 59

Median sales price: $3.1 million

8. 234 E. 23rd St., Manhattan

Units sold: 56

Median sales price: $1.7 million

9. 30 Park Place, Manhattan

Units sold: 55

Median sales price: $5 million

10. The Seymour, Manhattan

Units sold: 48

Median sales price: $2.4 million