If you’re in the market for a luxury home, it’s probably not an easy task to sift through the many posh addresses found in New York City.
Lucky for you, real estate data provider PropertyShark just released its list of the city’s 10 best-selling residential buildings in 2016, and the majority are luxury digs.
With 145 units sold, The Greenwich Lane complex in the West Village, which consists of five condo buildings and five townhouses, took the top spot.
With a median sales price of $6.2 million and amenities that include a lush central (and private) garden, screening room, children’s playroom and a fitness level that features a golf simulator and 25-meter pool, residents get what they pay for and much more.
Coming in second, “almost overnight,” PropertyShark said, was the only non-previously listed Oosten, a 261-unit condo on the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, waterfront that sold 100 apartments with a median sales price of $1.3 million in three months.
The highest median sales price — $18 million — belongs to the tallest residential tower in the world and the city's second-tallest building, 432 Park Ave., which ranked fifth on the list.
Here’s the complete list:
1. The Greenwich Lane, Manhattan
Units sold: 145
Median sales price: $6.2 million
2. Oosten, Brooklyn
Units sold: 100
Median sales price: $1.3 million
3. Navy Green, Brooklyn
Units sold: 92
Median sales price: $423,256
4. 56 Leonard, Manhattan
Units sold: 83
Median sales price: $4.6 million
5. 432 Park Ave., Manhattan
Units sold: 81
Median sales price: $18.4 million
6. Fifty Third and Eighth, Manhattan
Units sold: 76
Median sales price: $1.6 million
7. 135 W. 52nd St., Manhattan
Units sold: 59
Median sales price: $3.1 million
8. 234 E. 23rd St., Manhattan
Units sold: 56
Median sales price: $1.7 million
9. 30 Park Place, Manhattan
Units sold: 55
Median sales price: $5 million
10. The Seymour, Manhattan
Units sold: 48
Median sales price: $2.4 million