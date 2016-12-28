Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin has maintained that he still wants to coach for a year now. Coughlin "stepped down" as the head man of the Giants on Jan. 4, 2016, but it looks like the 70-year-old will be roaming an NFL sideline in 2017.

The two jobs that Coughlin has been linked to are the Jacksonville Jaguars job and the Buffalo Bills gig. Coughlin interviewed with the Jags on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he has been in contact with Bills management for months.

Coughlin was the first and most successful head coach in Jaguars franchise history as he led the team to a pair of AFC Championship game appearances. His record was 68-60 at Jacksonville.

Coughlin met with Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula last spring and was set to be a consultant to the team. But with Rex Ryan still in place, the possibility that the situation could become awkward quickly likely led to those plans being altered. With Ryan having been fired this week, the door is now open for Coughlin to meet with the Pegulas again.

Expect things to move quickly with both open jobs.