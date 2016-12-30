ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, December 30, 2016
Under the Radar 2017 will blow your mind with the best of new theater

The 13th annual festival brings the best of theater from home and around the world to NYC.

A play without actors, a musical on a warship and a spy mission inside the Brooklyn Museum — so much for staying Under the Radar.

The 13th annual theater festival that collects the best works from around the country, and the world, returns Jan. 4-15, bringing some of the most inventive productions ever, according to director Mark Russell. More than 180 shows will play at venues across the city in just 12 days, and all tickets are only $25.

“It’s a very confusing time,” says Russell, referring to the election results. Now that we’ve “caught the Brexit virus,” as he puts it, “places like theater, where people come together to see something, are going to be very important.”

With that in mind, we asked Russell what sets Under the Radar productions apart from anything else you’ll see on the stage this year.

Theater in the raw

Many of the performers at Under the Radar don’t have a theater of their own — they move from place to place, surviving in basements and performing for very little money. Sometimes, this is even out of necessity, like the Belarus Free Theatre, whose members live abroad in exile and direct their productions via Skype. Before they were forced to leave their homeland, their shows would take place in secret locations and get raided, with both performers and audience arrested. “We’re sort of duplicating some of those elements [of danger]” says Russell of their show, “Time of Women.” “It’s helpful to remind people that we may have to go to some very inventive resistance forms to survive the next four to eight years.”

Who are the actors?

Just as silence can sometimes be as profound as Shakespeare’s prose, Russell says several productions question “Whether we needed actors, whether that was the best way to deliver a story at this moment.” In Obie-winning Brooklyn duo 600 Highwaymen’s “The Fever,” it’s actually the audience who will be performing a piece that questions our role in a community, and how we perceive people who are different from ourselves. “It’s a gentle piece — at least it begins very gently — where you wouldn’t have to do anything that you don’t want to at all,” says Russell. “And things just accumulate into a piece that was first inspired by ‘The Rite of Spring,’” Igor Stravinsky’s ballet in which a sacrificial virgin dances to death.

Site-specific productions

Under the Radar is taking over much more than the Public Theater’s stages and salons this year. “Blueprint Specials,” a Broadway-style musical created during World War II by enlisted Army soldiers, will take place on the deck of the Intrepid with a cast of 16 veterans led by two Tony nominees (Laura Osnes, Will Swenson). The creative team behind the spy drama Rimini Protokoll insisted on staging their production in the Egyptian wing of the Brooklyn Museum. “Audience members will mix with regular patrons of the museum. You won’t know who’s an audience member and who’s not, really,” says Russell.

Everything old is new again

Leave the virtual reality hype to video games, this year’s Under the Radar is downright retro. There’s the “Blueprint Specials” WWII-era musical, Manual Cinema’s low-cost projectors creating a shadow puppet theater, and “Club Diamond” reviving a Japanese traveling show where actors make up their own stories set to silent films. The show was co-created by Saori Tsukada, a muse for many downtown choreographers, and Russell describes her first effort at creating her own production “really impressive.”

New York has its own Grand Canyon just 100 miles from the Statue of Liberty

Just 100 miles southeast of the Statue of Liberty is a natural wonder every bit as awe-inspiring as those on dry land.  Formed during the last ice age 10,000 years ago, the Hudson Canyon is basically the Grand Canyon, only under about 60 feet of water. "If you can imagine that massive, majestic canyon with an entire panoply of marine life and ecology, a great marker for migration up and down the coast, and a tremendous feature for fishing and shipping of all kinds, that's our canyon, that's New...
Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad's head coach John Wolyniec. Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is...
Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina's been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
Lewis MacDougall

Meet Lewis MacDougall, the young star of 'A Monster Calls'

"A Monster Calls" is not your typical children's film. And Lewis MacDougall's tween hero isn't your typical children's film lead. The Irish actor, 14, plays Conor, a boy in remote Ireland whose mother (Felicity Jones) is wasting away from cancer. He finds himself visited at night by a giant tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), who seems menacing yet only wants to tell him stories — fairy tales, but not ones that promise happy endings. Instead, their lessons are about how life is difficult,...
Todd Bowles will likely return as head coach of the Jets for the 2017 season.

Source: Jets locker room on board with Todd Bowles return in 2017

Fans of the New York Jets might not be too thrilled at Wednesday's report that Todd Bowles is likely to return in 2017 as head coach but the pulse of the locker room is seemingly on-board. Following a 10-6 season a year ago and the chance to make the playoffs as late as Week 17, the Jets have been on a precarious and precipitous decline ever since. A 4-11 record in 2016 has many Jets fans heading into the season finale dejected and wanting Bowles to be shoved out the door but a report this week...
Julian Edelman hauls in a pass in Week 2 against Miami.

Patriots and Dolphins, NFL's two hottest teams, may meet in playoffs in two weeks

It's a very real possibility that in two weeks' time we'll be doing this same exercise - previewing a Patriots - Dolphins game. The stakes for a potential Saturday, Jan. 14 showdown at Gillette Stadium (guessing the NFL will want the Pats in that familiar divisional round Saturday night game) will be 500 times higher than this coming Sunday's Week 17 deal, but this weekend's matchup could offer some insight into what we can expect when the NFL playoffs begin. The Patriots and Dolphins have had...
Nasty Women are still striking back — one minute at a time

Nasty Women are still striking back — one minute at a time

Nasty women are far from a hashtag of elections past — in fact, they’re planning to strike back, one minute at a time. That’s the premise for the upcoming sixth annual One-Minute Play Festival in conjunction with Boston Public Works and the Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. The festival takes on the theme of “Nasty Women,” with two questions in mind: "Where have we been?" and "Where are we going?" These questions also served as prompts for the 38 established and emerging playwrights who will...

Under the Radar 2017 will blow your mind with the best of new theater

12th Annual New Year’s Day Celebration at the Kimmel Center

Today 8:21 pm Looking for a fun yet economical way to celebrate New Year's Day with the whole family? The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts is hosting its 12th annual New Year's Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and most of the event is free. Attendees can enjoy live performances from The Glorious Sounds, Karen Smith and Weez the Peoples, Korey Riker, Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society and the Broadway Dreams Foundation. Family-friendly activities include the Greater Philadelphia Paper Pholders,...

Police investigating stabbing death of East Boston teen

Today 12:49 am Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found in an East Boston marsh earlier this month as a homicide. The body of Carlos Villatoro-Nunez was found in Belle Isle Marsh on Dec. 9, nearly a month after his family reported him missing. Decomposition initially complicated the investigation into cause of death, but authorities have determined he died from stab wounds Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said Thursday. He is the second teenager found stabbed to...
