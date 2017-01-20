Thousands gathered outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Thursday evening "to stand united and send a message to President-elect Trump and Congress that New York City will protect the rights of residents and will continue to make real progress on important issues such as healthcare, climate change, social justice and immigrant rights."

Participants included actors Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon as well as advocacy groups and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Baldwin gave the people what they wanted — more Donald Trump impressions.