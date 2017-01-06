Snow enthusiasts (or maybe just us) were sad to hear about the cancellation of flurries in this weekend's weather forecast. Let's not even talk about how it was 52 degrees a couple days ago.

Instead, NYC can promise at least one snow day this year. On Jan. 28, Central Park's Winter Jam is back for “NYC’s ultimate snow day,” turning a football-size field near the Bandshell into a snowy paradise. There will be sledding, skiing and snowboarding for beginners, snowshoeing, and even an ambitious-sounding arctic golf course. All equipment is free to use, just make sure to bundle up and arrive early as lines may close before the fest ends.

If you need to warm up, head inside for the Taste NY Winter Market, with food and other products from all over the state to sample and buy. The all-ages fest goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; to get there, enter the park at East 72nd Street.

Last year's Winter Jam was canceled... because of snow, after Winter Storm Jonas blew in more than the city could handle. Let's hope any possible flurries this year stay manageable so we can enjoy the fresh powder while it lasts.