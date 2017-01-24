What to expect at BroadwayCon 2017: Bigger, better, blizzard-free

If the second annual convention for theater fans were to have a tagline, it would probably be: "BroadwayCon 2017: Bigger, Better and Blizzard-Free." BroadwayCon

Jan. 27-29

Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St.

$95-$600, broadwaycon.com BroadwayCon debuted last January during one of the city’s worst snowstorms of the past century, with over two feet of snow and freezing winds. That didn't stop 5,000 attendees from making their way to the Hilton Midtown for three days of workshops, panels and performances with some of Broadway's top influencers. RELATED: ‘The Dork Knight’ will teach you how to live better through Batman The event was such a success that it’s now expanding to fill the Jacob Javits Center, home of Comic Con, from Jan. 27-29. "Everything's bigger and better," says Melissa Anelli, BroadwayCon co-founder and co-owner of event planning company Mischief Management. "This year, everyone understands what we are." Not only that, the weekend forecast doesn’t have a single snowflake in it. Here’s what to expect:

Tracy Turnblad and King George make friends at #BroadwayCon. Awesome, wow! #Hairspray #Hamilton #Broadway A photo posted by TheaterMania (@theatermania) on Jan 22, 2016 at 10:01am PST

More fans "Last year, nobody could get here because of the snow," Anelli laughs. Yet the first-ever theater convention still drew 3,500 people per day. Now that fans have seen the star-studded panels, hands-on workshops, behind-the-scenes peeks and dazzling live performances, this year organizers are expecting more like 5,000 per day and up to 15,000 overall. To compensate for the bigger crowd and less central relocation, Mischief Management is offering shuttles to ease the commute, especially for those new to NYC. Anelli says they are anticipating about the same split as last year: 70 percent out-of-towners to 30 percent locals. The large turnout is especially meaningful in terms of charitable support, since part of the event's proceeds go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Amped-up starpower "We have such incredible talent coming this year that it's blowing my mind," Anelli says. A few guests she's excited about are Bebe Neuwirth ("Chicago") and Patina Miller ("Pippin") — part of a "Madam Secretary" panel about going from Broadway to Hollywood — as well as Darren Criss ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch"), Joel Grey ("The Normal Heart"), Jeremy Jordan ("Newsies") and Whoopi Goldberg, who’s hosting a 20-year retrospective on “The Lion King” with director Julie Taylor. In 2016, Anelli spent a lot of time convincing people to get involved with BroadwayCon. But "before the convention even ended, we were getting talent asking how they could be a part of it," Anelli says. "They understand the power of connecting with fans in this way." About 200 guests have been announced for this year, with names still being added.

Fan favorites In some ways, last year's extreme weather conditions helped BroadwayCon define its tone and find its niche. Attendees gamely played along as the convention team scrambled to adjust to cancellations. That led to some cherished memories, like the night that fans gathered in the ballroom to cold-call theater legends like Betty Buckley ("Cats") — many of whom were happy to chat. It was such a hit that the Blizzard Party Line returns this year. There was also an impromptu fan karaoke that will now be a formal event with judging, live music and featured performances by winners of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Autographs, cosplaying and photo opps will once again be paramount. "Also, the [Opening Ceremony] is always very much looked forward to," Anelli adds. "We're looking at how that will play out, what cameos will fit in there, but it's very exciting."

Original Broadway cast members of Merrily We Roll Along set for @bwaycon panel https://t.co/Ue8Td1u6xg pic.twitter.com/dblt3GY8DU — Playbill (@playbill) January 18, 2017