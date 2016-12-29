For many, 2016 was a huge drag and 2017 can’t come fast enough, but as you count down to the new year, what will the weather be like?

You’re going to be cold, but you will be dry, according to AccuWeather. If you plan to party in Times Square with about 1 million other festive folks, you’re going to want to bundle up — it will be chilly as you wait for the ball to drop.

Temperatures in the evening are expected to be in the mid-30s, but it will feel like it is in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

New York will be dry, but “it's not out of the question that the city could see a stray rain or snow shower late,” according to AccuWeather.