The 2016-17 college football national championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Kickoff for the national title game rematch between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is slated for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast across the ESPN platform.

Clemson got to college football's title game by slamming Ohio State, 31-0, on New Year's Eve in the national semi-final. Alabama earned their slot by dumping Washington, 24-7.

Alabama beat Clemson, 45-40, in a classic title game last year.