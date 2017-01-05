A 33-year-old Queens woman was charged Wednesday with murder after police officers responding to a 911 call found her infant daughter dead in their apartment bedroom, authorities said.

Shangbo Xiangshengjie, of 87-19 Elmhurst Ave., was arrested on the murder charge after officers found 1-year-old Sanggye Lhakyi lying unconscious in bed in the woman’s apartment on Tuesday evening, investigators said.

Emergency responders pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

A medical examiner determined that the baby’s death was a homicide. Police told local news reporters that it appeared the child had suffered a neck injury.