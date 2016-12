A woman was hit by a 1 train on the Upper West Side Wednesday, suspending service during the morning commute, reports said.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. at the 96th Street station.

According to NBC4, a woman jumped onto the tracks, but survived being hit by the train. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Service was suspended in both directions between 96th Street and 137th Street-City College, but resumed by just after 8:30 a.m.