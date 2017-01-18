When it comes to marriage, the honeymoon doesn't last forever and sometimes couples choose to split.

More than 800,000 married couples called it quits in 2015, but lovers in some states were more likely to untie the knot than in others, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics. Nationally, the divorce rate is 3.1 per 1,000 people. Iowa has the lowest divorce rate with just 1.2 divorcees per thousand, but in some states the rate is about four times that.

Here are the top 10 states where couples are most likely to get divorced:

1. Colorado, divorce rate 3.7

2. Alabama, divorce rate 3.9

3. West Viriginia, divorce rate 4.0

4. Florida, divorce rate 4.0

5. Wyoming, divorce rate 4.1

6. Idaho, divorce rate 4.1

7. Alaska, divorce rate 4.1

8. Oklahoma, divorce rate 4.4

9. Nevada, divorce rate 4.6

10. Arkansas, divorce rate 4.8