If you want to participate in a protest, but can’t get to Washington D.C. or don’t live in New York, Philadelphia, Boston or another big city, 1@1 National Minute of Silence for Women's Equality is an action you can join wherever you are on Jan. 21.

The event has partnered with feminist organizer Gloria Steinem and invites women across America “to form a symbolic Wall of Women” “to stand up for equality in one minute of silent solidarity” the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration at 1 p.m. ET.