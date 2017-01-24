'1984' becomes best seller again with help from 'alternative facts'

After White House press secretary Sean Spicer read a statement to the press corps, claiming that the crowd at Trump's inauguration was the largest ever, and other provably false facts, advisor Kellyanne Conway went on "Meet the Press" to defend the comments.

George Orwell's famed novel about a totalitarian state is climbing up the Amazon bestseller list after drawing comparisons to a Trump advisor's attempt at spin.

Conway instead coined a new term, "alternative facts," that was compared the official language in "1984", called "newspeak," which contains no negative terms, according to Mashable.

The 20th century novel that is often required reading in school, propelled to No. 6 on Amazon's best seller list by Tuesday morning. By the afternoon it was at No. 3.

The comparison to Orwell's novel was first made on CNN's "Reliable Sources," when Washington Post reporter Karen Tumulty said "“Alternative facts is a George Orwell phrase."

But, as Mashable pointed out, the "1984" comparisons are going beyond alternative facts.