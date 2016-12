There were many shocking, surprising, hysterical and saddening moments that happened in 2016.

From gut-wrenching moments that made us cringe, to triumphant moments that made us cry, to serendipitous moments that simply made us smile, this year has been filled with iconic and thought-provoking photographs.

Check out this roundup of some of the images that defined 2016. Hover over each image to view the caption.

Note: Some images may contain disturbing content.