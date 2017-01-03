As the economy enters 2017, researchers have been busy predicting which investments will make the most money this year, but how do you know what investments to avoid?

FindTheCompany analyzed the public financials of companies with a market capitalization of at least $100 million to find out which ones might not live to see the end of 2017.

Using the Altman Z-Score — a formula that considers working capital, retained earnings, earnings before interest and taxes and book value of equity — it predicts which businesses could go bankrupt this year.

Here is a list of 30 companies in danger of shuttering:

1. Applied Micro Circuits Corp.

2. Viavi Solutions Inc.

3. eGain Corp.

4. Immunomedics Inc.

5. Array BioPharma Inc.

6. Quotient Ltd.

7. Quantum Corp.

8. Fidelity & Guaranty Life

9. Silicon Graphics International Corp.

10. Barracuda Networks Inc.

11. The Container Store Group Inc.

12. Sears Holdings Corp.

13. SuperValu Inc.

14. Lee Enterprises Inc.

15. Meritor Inc.

16. Accuray Inc.

17. Elizabeth Arden Inc.

18. Investors Real Estate Trust

19. Sprint Corp.

20. Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.

21. Layne Christensen Co.

22. PTC Inc.

23. HRG Group Inc.

24. New York & Co.

25. National Fuel Gas Co.

26. J.C. Penney Co.

27. Fifth Street Finance Corp.

28. Coty Inc.

29. Exar Corp.

30. Mallinckrodt PLC