English man nets $126K after betting on Trump to win election

John Mapping won $126,000 by placing 30 bets, totaling $6,258, over 18 months on the real-estate mogul. Mapping, who owns the Camelot Castle Hotel, in Tintagel, Cornwall, first bet that Trump would win the Republican nomination at odds of 20-1.

New Zealand man quits his job to become full-time Pokemon hunter

Tom Currie is taking the Pokemon slogan, “Gotta catch ‘em all!” a little too literally after quitting his job to become a full-time hunter and trainer. A former barista and bartender in Auckland, New Zealand, has gone on a two-month tour to find the digital beasts on Pokemon Go, the augmented reality mobile game.

20-year-old woman is selling her virginity for $165K

One student is auctioning off her virginity to the highest bidder, with opening offers starting at €150,000 ($165,000). Ariana, who hasn’t confirmed her nationality, is selling her innocence via a European escort agency to raise cash to study medicine abroad.

The world’s first tattoo machine prosthesis

French tattoo artist JC Sheitan Tenet leaves his mark by using the world’s first biomechanical prosthesis with a built-in rotary inker. Sheitan, who is naturally right-handed, had previously always tattooed with his left hand, after losing his arm 22 years ago.

Meet Adrian Kozakiewicz, the insect breeder

This insect breeder is only too pleased to have his skin crawling with bugs. Adrian Kozakiewicz has made a name for himself — via his Facebook page “Bugs and Science”— by getting almost too close for comfort to a variety of exotic and dangerous species. One of the Polish-born Kozakiewicz’s most watched YouTube videos has clocked up 500,000 views and shows the 19-year-old deliberately provoking the wrath of a whip spider with his fingers.