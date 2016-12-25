7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes in southern Chile, threatens tsunami

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Officials removed a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck 225 km (140 miles) southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile on Sunday, prompting an evacuation order for southern coastal areas.

The U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami warning was no longer in place for the area after earlier issuing one for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter of the quake.

Chile's National Emergency Services (Onemi) chief Ricardo Toro said a tsunami watch remained in place, and reiterated his call for Los Lagos residents to abandon beaches and go to higher ground. Toro said no fatalities had been reported.