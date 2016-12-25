ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Today 4:33 pm

7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes in southern Chile, threatens tsunami

  • Reuters

Thousands evacuate as earth shatters.

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Officials removed a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck 225 km (140 miles) southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile on Sunday, prompting an evacuation order for southern coastal areas.

The U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami warning was no longer in place for the area after earlier issuing one for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter of the quake.

Chile's National Emergency Services (Onemi) chief Ricardo Toro said a tsunami watch remained in place, and reiterated his call for Los Lagos residents to abandon beaches and go to higher ground. Toro said no fatalities had been reported.

Onemi said approximately 4,000 people had evacuated the Los Lagos area.

The quake's depth was about 34.6 km (21.5 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. According to media reports, the quake was felt in the southwest Argentine city of Bariloche.

Chile is the world's leading copper producer, but there are no major mines located near the zone affected by the earthquake.

Chile's state-run oil company ENAP [ENAP.UL] said its Bio Bio refinery in southern Chile was operating normally.

Chile has a long history of deadly quakes, including a 8.8 magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast, which also triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal town.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Mary Milliken and Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

More about AMANDA MIKELBERG

Metro-North train derailed in the Bronx on Dec. 1, 2016.

Metro-North engineer in 2013 Bronx crash to get lifetime pension

The engineer who fell asleep at the controls of a speeding train that crashed and killed four passengers has been awarded lifetime disability pension,   ABC News reported. Prosecutors had declined to prosecute William Rockefeller, 49, who reportedly suffers from sleep apnea that caused him to fall asleep while driving the Metro-North train that derailed in the Bronx on Dec. 1, 2013, killing four and injuring dozens.  Rockefeller will receive $3,200 a month for life from Metro-North Railroad...
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on London-to-L.A. flight

By Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, suffered a cardiac episode on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles, where she was rushed to a hospital after landing. Fisher, 60, was described by her younger brother, Todd Fisher, as being in critical condition, and he said she remained under medical treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles...
Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch talks 'Paterson' and that time he almost died

Since his first film, 1980’s “Permanent Vacation,” Jim Jarmusch has done Jim Jarmusch. He’s never been the type of independent filmmaker who was working towards studio work or comic book movies. Every few years, the world receives a new Jarmusch, each gradually paced, minimalist, serious yet playful. This year we’ve gotten two: “Gimme Danger,” his doc about The Stooges, was released in October. And now there’s “Paterson,” in which Adam Driver plays a bus driver and poet (also named Paterson)....
Ski resolutions for 2017

Enough of “someday.” In the midst of another ski season, it can become all too easy to remain complacent with our skiing and riding adventures. Then again, with a new year upon us, perhaps it’s time to dedicate ourselves to some resolutions to create a different winter environment than we might normally enjoy. Since we’re a bit past the point of committing to stay in shape, lest we avoid the burn of our legs after a day on the hill, here are just a few things I hope to accomplish in 2017. Ski...
20th Century Women

'20th Century Women' is a happy-sad look at '70s progressives

‘20th Century Women’ Director: Mike Mills Stars: Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig Rating: R 4 (out of 5) Globes Mike Mills has good taste. Judging from what the filmmaker includes in his latest, the ensemble dramedy “20th Century Women,” we can tell he’s a cool progressive who likes and respects women. He enjoys David Bowie, Talking Heads, Neu! and The Raincoats. He doesn’t see a problem with kids being raised without a dad, and he knows that Planned Parenthood offers a wide array of life-saving...
Maren Ade

Maren Ade talks 'Toni Erdmann,' comedy and learning business-speak

The German filmmaker Maren Ade says technically “Toni Erdmann” isn’t a comedy. The filmmaker’s third feature is, she says, a drama: about a stressed-out, lonely, but very successful business consultant named Ines (Sandra Huller) whose eccentric father (Peter Simonischek), morose over his own loneliness and the recent death of his beloved dog, tries to snap his daughter out of what he thinks is a deep funk. He just does it by donning a ridiculous wig and bad, fake teeth and pretending, badly, to...
Staying home for the holidays? Here's your weekend

MUSIC The Christmas Revels This long-running, very Cambridge-y Christmas tradition is a unique holiday offering combining theater, music, dance, storytelling and sing-along. Each year there’s a different theme; this time, Revels travels to Acadian, or, more properly, Cajun Louisiana, featuring the culture’s rousing folk music as well as perennial Revels favorites like “Sussex Mummers Carol” and “Lord of the Dance.” Through Dec. 27 Sanders Theater, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge $25-$64,...
Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup on '20th Century Women' and fake-learning new skills

In “20th Century Women,” Billy Crudup plays the token adult dude. He’s William, a 40-something mechanic and handyman who's moved into a house in 1979 Santa Barbara. His landlord is Dorothea (Annette Bening), a lefty matriarch whose tenants also include a cancer-survivor (Greta Gerwig) and a teenage girl (Elle Fanning), plus her teen son (Lucas Jade Zurmann). The movie, by “Beginners” filmmaker Mike Mills, observes all of them as they navigate both their own tiny world, as well as a country that...
Paterson

'Paterson' is the soothing film you need now (or any other time, really)

‘Paterson’ Director: Jim Jarmusch Stars: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani Rating: R 5 (out of 5) Globes No movie hero has given less of a crap than Paterson (Adam Driver). He wouldn’t put it like that. He’s not angry or punchy; his no-craps-given stance isn’t him rebelling against anything or anyone. And, really, he does give a crap about some things: The poetry he writes, his wife (Golshifteh Farahani), his dog, hitting the neighborhood bar every night. He likes what he likes and anything he...

Power surge: Chinese electric car battery maker charges for global market
Metro-North train derailed in the Bronx on Dec. 1, 2016.

Today 3:06 pm The engineer who fell asleep at the controls of a speeding train that crashed and killed four passengers has been awarded lifetime disability pension,   ABC News reported. Prosecutors had declined to prosecute William Rockefeller, 49, who reportedly suffers from sleep apnea that caused him to fall asleep while driving the Metro-North train that derailed in the Bronx on Dec. 1, 2013, killing four and injuring dozens.  Rockefeller will receive $3,200 a month for life from Metro-North Railroad...

Foul Philly odor not flatulence or gas leak but non-toxic chemical: Officials

Foul Philly odor not flatulence or gas leak but non-toxic chemical: Officials

Yesterday 9:48 am A smell similar to rotten eggs that permeated many parts of Philadelphia Friday night wasn’t flatulence but the release of a non-toxic chemical, NBC10 reported.  A sulfur-like scent can sometimes indicate a gas leak, according to Philadelphia Gas Works, so many residents flooded PGW and local authorities with concerned calls. The odor stretched from South Philly and Center City to Northeast Philly and lower Bucks County.  Officials discovered late Friday night that the odor was caused by an...

A Boston Winter Zamboni seen earlier this season.

Boston Winter skating path reopens after Zamboni crash: Official

Yesterday 1:12 pm Skating is back on at Boston Winter’s ice rink following a Zamboni crash on Friday night, an official told Metro.  The Zamboni was resurfacing the rink at City Hall Plaza when it smacked into the surrounding wall around 5 p.m., Tricia McCorkle, spokeswoman for TD Garden, which manages the skating rink, told The Boston Globe. After the impact, the Zamboni fell down stairs outside the rink, McCorkle said, adding that a portion of the fence and ice were damaged in the process.  The rink closed for...
