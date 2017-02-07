PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud is leaving the aerospace company after deciding not to renew his mandate as the company completes an internal reorganization, a person familiar with his decision said on Tuesday.

Lahoud was one of the founders of what was known as EADS in 2000 and was seen as one of the architects of corporate governance reforms which reduced the role of French and German governments in 2013.

Lahoud indicated at the end of 2016 that he wanted to change direction after a long period at Airbus and concluded that his role was no longer necessary after an internal merger between Airbus and its parent group, the person said, asking not to be identified.

Airbus said it had no immediate comment on Lahoud's decision, which was first reported by La Tribune online newspaper.

