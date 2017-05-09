Anonymous warns us to get ready for WWIII

As tensions between the United States and North Korea continue to raise concern, hacktivist group Anonymous is urging citizens across the globe to prepare themselves for the possibility of World War III.

The group released a video entitled “They are preparing for what comes next (WW3 2017-2018).” The nearly seven-minute message, which features Anonymous’ symbolic Guy Fawkes character, details why people should be worried, specifically citing the recent developments with North Korea’s missile technology and President Donald Trump hinting at a “major, major conflict.”

“The battle is likely to be fierce, brutal and quick,” Anonymous said. “It is also likely to be globally devastating, both on the environmental and economic levels.”

The chilling video, which has more than 516,000 views on YouTube, comes on the heels of physicist Stephen Hawking’s theory that due to threats like climate change, viruses and destruction from nuclear war, humans have about 100 years left on planet Earth.

Anonymous also discussed the involvement of China, Japan and Australia. “With three superpowers drawn into the mix, other nations will be coerced into choosing sides, so what do the chess pieces look like so far?”

The video continued on, saying, “Citizens will be the last to know, so it’s important to understand what the other nations are doing,” the video said, adding that China had reportedly told its citizens living in North Korea to “waste no time returning home.”

“One must start to wonder” if war is nigh, Anonymous said, with “the unpredictable” Trump saying he would meet with Kim — and possibly host equally volatile Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the White House.

“Even Duterte has advised the U.S. to back away from Kim Jong-un. Prepare for what comes next,” Anonymous said.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Trump said he would be open to a meeting with Kim “under the right circumstances,” adding that he would be “honored to do it.” The president had also previously called Kim a “smart cookie.”