Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of "transferring obscene material to a minor," reports say.

Weiner was accused in January 2016 of exchanging inappropriate messages with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina. He was 51 at the time.

The Associated Press and New York Times both cite anonymous sources who stated Weiner agreed to plead guilty on Wednesday.

He became infamous and resigned from his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after a previous sexting scandal.

The Weiner scandal has been a subject of speculation for months as it triggered a chain of events that many Democrats and liberals say contributed to the election of Donald Trump.

The investigation of Weiner reportedly led to a scan of his estranged wife Huma Abedin's computer, which triggered a re-opening of the FBI's probe of Hillary Clinton use of a private email server, literally days before the presidential election.

Mega-popular Russia conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch even claimed that no 15-year-old girl existed and that Weiner had been manipulated by Russian intelligence as part of a plot to engineer Trump's win.