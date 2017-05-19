Anthony Weiner’s wife Huma Abedin finally files for divorce

Anthony Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, finally filed for divorce on Friday.

Just as former New York congressman Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor, Abedin brought an anonymous versus anonymous action in Manhattan Supreme Court, the New York Post reported.

Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s former top aide during her campaign, is asking for the court to seal the case.

The filing is uncontested, which means a fight over custody or the couple’s assets is unlikely.

Abedin and Weiner married in 2010 and have a young son together.

Weiner is not new to scandal. He resigned from Congress in 2011 after he sent an obscene photo of himself on social media. He admitted to exchanging explicit photos and messages with women.

While running for New York City mayor in 2013, more messages surfaced, burying his attempt to resurrect his political career.

The couple has been separated since August after another batch of sexually explicit messages were revealed, one which included Weiner’s crotch as he laid in bed next to their son.

Prosecutors alleged that Weiner had been exchanging sexually explicit messages with a then-high school sophomore for months and had been under federal investigation since.

That scandal erupted while Abedin worked as vice chairwoman of Clinton’s campaign and sparked another wave of email controversy. Abedin forwarded emails, some containing classified information, from Clinton to her husband’s laptop, then-FBI director James Comey said at the time.

Later, the FBI corrected the record to clear Abedin of any wrongdoing.

Weiner, 52, pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor on Friday. As part of his deal, he has agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in jail and will register as a sex offender.

"I accept full responsibility for my conduct," he said in court, USA Today reported. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly. I am committed to making amends to all those I have harmed."

Weiner used online messages and video chat apps to communicate with the girl he knew was 15, prosecutors said. Weiner added that since then, he has come “to grips for the first time with the depths of my sickness."

"I had hit bottom," Weiner said. "I entered intensive treatment, found the courage to take a moral inventory of my defects, and began a program of recovery and mental health treatment that I continue to follow every day."