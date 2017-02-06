(Reuters) - A large shareholder of specialty metals producer Arconic Inc. <ARNC.N> said on Monday it will support the directors nominated by hedge fund Elliott Management to unseat members of the company's board.

First Pacific Advisors LLC, which owns 4.5 percent of Arconic's stock and is the company's third largest shareholder as of Sept. 30 of last year, said it was disappointed with the board of directors.

"We intend to support Elliott's proposed proxy slate because it best serves the long-term interests of the company and its owners," First Pacific Partners Brian Selmo said in the letter, obtained by Reuters in an email.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Diane Craft)