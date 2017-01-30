BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine prosecutor asked a judge to jail local executives of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc on Monday and a court ordered the company's mobile application to be shut down.

In April of last year a Buenos Aires court ruled that the company was not allowed to operate in the country.

"Uber executives never ceased in their infringements and have continued to completely ignore judicial orders, continuing the illegal activity," said a statement posted on the city's prosecutors' website.

Local judge Maria Fernanda Botana ordered that the company's mobile network be shut down countrywide, the statement said.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)