BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina said on Tuesday that $90 billion in assets had been declared so far under the government's tax amnesty plan, which outgoing Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay called "an extraordinary success."

Other government data published Tuesday showed economic activity fell 4.7 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier, as the economy remains in recession a year into center-right President Mauricio Macri's administration. The economy was flat in October compared with September.

The government hopes that funds declared under the tax amnesty will help jump-start growth and boost tax revenue.

The government had collected 82 billion pesos ($5.27 billion) in fees paid by those who declared assets in the tax amnesty through Monday evening, Prat-Gay said. That would help the government stick to its target for a fiscal deficit of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, even though revenues had fallen short as the economy performed worse than expected, Prat-Gay said.

Prat-Gay will leave his post at the end of the week after Macri asked for his resignation, cabinet chief Marcos Pena said on Monday, citing disagreements over management style and team structure.

The Finance Ministry will be split into two. The current finance secretary Luis Caputo will lead a division focused on sovereign debt management while economist Nicolas Dujovne, considered more of a fiscal hawk than Prat-Gay, focuses on the budget.

