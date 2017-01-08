BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb blast killed at least 12 people and wounded 50 others at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, police and medical sources said.

The explosion hit the mainly Shi'ite district of Jamila, the sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in just over a week has killed dozens of people.

Several have been claimed by Islamic State, which is coming under increasing pressure from a U.S.-backed offensive in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq.

