KINSHASA (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and 150 wounded in clashes between Pygmies and Bantus this week in southeastern Congo, a local activist said on Thursday, the latest flare-up in a three-year ethnic conflict that has killed dozens.

David Ngoy Luhaka, a priest and member of the Diocesan Commission for Justice and Peace, said fighting broke out on Tuesday when a Pygmy militia attacked the town of Manono, leading to reprisals by Bantu militia.

