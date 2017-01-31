SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian dual-nationals will not be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order blocking visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

Trump's executive order placed a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States, igniting chaotic scenes over the weekend as border and customs officials struggled to put the order into practice.

"Australian passport holders will be able to travel to the United States in the same way they were able to prior to the executive order," Mr Turnbull told Sky News television.

"I've just received that official confirmation."

Australia joins Canada and the United Kingdom in winning exemptions for their dual citizens, while New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said on Tuesday he expected to secure a similar arrangement.

Trump's executive order also placed a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country and an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Brown)