On Sunday, Starbucks announced the company would hire 10,000 refugees worldwide over the next five years as a response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from entering the U.S.

By Monday morning, calls to ban Starbucks had spread on Twitter, with users urging caffeine addicts to get their fix elsewhere, with the hashtag, #BanStarbucks.

Supporters of Trump's order, which temporarily blocks refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., called out Starbucks for being overtly political, and taking away jobs from Americans and veterans.

However, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the effort to help refugees in the U.S. will focus on hiring those who served with the U.S. military as interpreters and other support personnel.

Starbucks operates more than 24,000 stores in 70 countries around the world, including several in the Middle East, though none in the countries listed in Trump's executive order.