BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian court handed out prison sentences of up to eight years for a group of 14 people convicted of falsifying documents used by Islamist militants in attacks in Paris and Brussels, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

They had made about 2,000 documents - including Belgian, Spanish and Danish identity cards - and delivered them all over Europe. Their sentences ranged from three to eight years.

These documents were used by militants such as Salah Abdeslam, who fled after the Paris attacks in November 2015, and Najim Laachraoui who blew himself up at Brussels Airport in March, Belgian daily Le Soir reported.

The Brussels court was not immediately available for comment.

